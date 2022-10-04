TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday morning temperatures are mild again in the 50s & 60s. Expect afternoon highs to warm into the 60s to low 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is still possible today, especially east. Wednesday will be the last day of our warm stretch. Expect mostly sunny skies to start with an approaching cold front later in the evening. Temperatures will start the day in the 40s and 50s, and we will warm up to the 60s and 70s. A few showers possible in northwest Minnesota late Wednesday. Precipitation will mainly stay north of the border and east.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY: The passing cold front will be bringing strong winds to the valley into Thursday! This wind will be coming in from the north, transporting plenty of cold air to our area. Although sunny, it will remain *chilly* with afternoon highs only in the 40s to near 50. Expect a strong north wind with gusts over 40 mph at times. Sweater and soup kind of weather! THURSDAY IS THE DAY TO PREPARE FOR THE FREEZING CONDITIONS. HARVEST THE LAST OF THE GARDEN VEGGIES AND FRUITS, BRING IN THE POTTED PLANTS, AND DISCONNECT THE GARDEN HOSE. Friday will be cold for many as high cold high pressure settles in! Morning lows will be widespread in the 20s, causing the end to the growing season for most areas. The COLDEST air on Friday morning will be in the north and west! Highs again will only warm into the 40s for the majority of us across the region. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been EXTENDED into Saturday morning as well as the coldest air shifts into the southern Valley and into Lakes country. The best chance for the hard freeze in this area will be Saturday morning as opposed to Friday morning. Highs on Saturday, though, will be warming back into the 50s and low 60s.

SUNDAY: The “warming” trend will continue on Sunday as well. Low temperatures on Sunday morning will range from the 30s to the 40s and high temps during the afternoon will reach the 50s and 60s. A cool front passing through may bring a spotty shower or two but most stay dry.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The warming trend continues still on Monday-Tuesday as dry conditions remain in place for us in the Red River Valley. We will start the day in the 30s and 40s both days and we will warm up nicely to the 50s and 60s.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

WEDNESDAY: Warmth continues before transition late. Low: 53. High: 70.

THURSDAY: Cool high pressure moves in. Chilly morning. Windy! Prepare for cold. Low: 37. High: 45.

FRIDAY: Cold morning! Freezing conditions. Remaining cold through the day. Low: 31. High: 47.

SATURDAY: Cold, freezing morning warming to the 50s. Low: 30. High: 59.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 36. High: 58.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 37. High: 60.

TUESDAY: A few clouds. Comfortable! Low: 42. High: 62.

