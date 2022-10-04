Fargo woman speaking up about respect for pedestrian right of way

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman says she has had several close calls of getting almost hit by vehicles while walking in south Fargo.

Landi Schock says she frequently walks at least 5 miles a day in south Fargo, sometimes with her dog.

“I do it for stress relief mainly,” she said.

This simple joy is becoming more daunting.

She says, just within the last month, she has almost been hit 5 times.

“I got halfway across the road and somebody came across on their redlight. They slammed on their brakes so that they didn’t hit me and then yelled at me, flipped me off, and honked their horn at me,” said Schock.

In another instance, she says, one day, she was pushing her dog in a stroller and she was almost hit again.

“We went out then someone came around the corner illegally,” Schock said. “What if it would’ve been a baby? I can’t imagine.”

45th Street, near the Osgood neighborhood, is one area Schock says is the most dangerous.

“I actually don’t like to come across the crosswalk anymore. It is kind of scary. I don’t know if someone is going to go across illegally and hit me or not,” she said.

Landi says many drivers just ignore when pedestrians have the right of way.

“They don’t look to see that there are pedestrians coming,” she said. “They don’t look to actually stop. they don’t stop behind the pedestrian lines.”

After so many close calls, Landi has had to change her routine.

“It makes me not want to go for a walk or find alternatives, but I thought that is not fair either. I should be able to go out for a walk,” she said.

Now Schock has some advice for drivers.

“Slow down and stop at the stop signs,” she said. “Before they make those turns look to see if pedestrians are coming. Somebody is going to get hurt or killed.”

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.