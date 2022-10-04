Fargo Police searching for missing teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager.

Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information about Gamel should contact police.

