Fargo Police searching for missing teen
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police want your help finding a missing teenager.
Authorities say 15-year-old Phillip Gamel was last seen in the 1800 block of 15th Ave. S. around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.
Gamel is described as about 5′11″, 220 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey shorts and sandals.
Anyone with information about Gamel should contact police.
Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.