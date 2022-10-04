Contests
Fargo City Commission approves proposed city budget

Fargo City Commission
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Monday night, the Fargo City Commission unanimously passed the now final city budget for more than $111 million.

77% of the funds will be used to invest in city employee benefits and salaries.

City leaders say energy and utility costs have gone up creating an increase in the budget for next year.

What does that mean for you?

City residents can expect their water bill to go up by $2.50 per month.

Property taxes will increase, ranging from $9 to $135 depending on the value of your home.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

