Donate socks for children in need as temperatures drop

Golden Drive Sock Drive
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Golden Drive Homeless Kids is hosting a sock drive to gather socks for homeless children in the area.

Jay Thomas radio and Cass County Sheriff’s Department have challenged all law enforcement agencies and businesses to compete on the largest donation sites.

It started October 1 and goes until November 4.

Sue Baron, founder of Golden Drive Homeless Kids said they have already more than doubled their donation boxes and their goal this year is to beat last year’s donations of more than 19,000 socks.

You can find drop-off locations here and you can order from Amazon to these locations as well.

