Becker County still searching for missing individuals

BECKER COUNTY, MINN (Valley News Live) - October 5 marks eight years since 42-year-old Melissa Eagleshield went missing after visiting a friends home in rural Becker County in 2014.

But this isn’t the only missing person from Becker County still not found.

On June 17, 1975, 71-year-old Milda McQuillan left her residence on Round Lake in northern Becker County and was on her way to visit friends on the west side of Bad Medicine Lake.

Authorities say her vehicle was found in a heavily wooded area west of Bad Medicine, but McQuillan has been missing ever since that day.

Sheriff Todd Glander says, “there have been numerous searches for Eagleshield and McQuillan over the years, but neither have been located.”

If you have any information about Eagleshield and McQuillan, contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661, or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

