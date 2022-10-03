Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Woman found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother, cutting out unborn baby

By Amanda Alvarado, Fred Gamble and Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - Taylor Parker was found guilty of capital murder after killing expectant mother Reagan Hancock, 21, and cutting her unborn child out of her body.

The jury reached a guilty verdict after less than an hour of deliberations, KSLA reports.

Parker was also found guilty of kidnapping.

“We all hoped that it was coming to that. We were not sure, but we hoped that it was coming to that,” said Hancock’s aunt, Jamie Mason.

Mason was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Speaking for the family, she praised the job the attorneys did in prosecuting the three-week long case.

“I know sentencing doesn’t start until Oct. 12. Just pray for the family, because it is still hard time until we know for sure what she is going to get,” Mason said.

During the sentencing, the judge will have two options: life in prison without parole or the death sentence.

In October 2020, Parker went to Hancock’s home, killed her and then cut her unborn child out of her body. While holding the newborn in her lap, Parker was stopped by the police and told them the baby was hers.

Police later arrested Parker at an Oklahoma hospital after she arrived with the deceased infant.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors said Parker pretended to be pregnant for 10 months, all in an effort to keep her boyfriend.

In closing arguments, prosecutors described Parker as a liar, manipulator and actress during her months of claiming to be pregnant.

The state is seeking the death sentence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blayson Dolney
UPDATE: Missing teen found
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash

Latest News

A teen girl helped apply a tourniquet to a police officer who was shot in Missouri.
'It all was instincts': Teen girl helps apply tourniquet to officer who was shot
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Man still in critical condition after being shot in chest at downtown Fargo apartment
Opioid Drug Bust
More than 11,000 Fentanyl pills seized in ND; Three arrested
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on a screen in the background, questions witnesses about Zelle,...
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds