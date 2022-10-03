Traill County teen goes missing

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home.

Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night.

She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since.

Rowan is 5′2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She also has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to call them at 701-636-4510

