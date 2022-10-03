Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Traill County teen goes missing

ROWAN ELLINGSON
ROWAN ELLINGSON(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 14-year-old Traill County girl has gone missing and her family is looking to bring her home.

Rowan Ellingson ran away from home Thursday night.

She was last seen in Hillsboro early Friday morning, but has not been heard from since.

Rowan is 5′2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She also has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Traill County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

If you know her whereabouts, you are asked to call them at 701-636-4510

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
Both teams celebrating Carson scoring a touchdown
Football dream comes true for Frazee senior
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10
Highway 75 north of Moorhead.
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff

Latest News

News - First ever axe-throwing tournament in Fargo - Oct. 2, 2022
News - First ever axe-throwing tournament in Fargo - Oct. 2, 2022
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Blayson Dolney
UPDATE: Missing teen found