Stock the Shelves campaign is finishing up but still has some bare shelves

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Great Plains Food Bank is in their final week of their Stock the Shelves campaign.

They are asking for food or fiscal donations in order to get more food to distribute in the community.

Jared Slinde, communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank said they forecasted there would be 1 million pounds of food fewer to distribute this year compared to last.

You can donate on their website.

