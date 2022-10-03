Contests
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo

Cody Santiago
Cody Santiago(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo.

Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired.

Authorities say two people in a vehicle told them a man shot at their car while they were inside it, then the alleged shooter walked away.

A short time later, authorities found the man in question and also found a handgun on him, with shells that matched the shell casings found at the scene.

29-year-old Cody Santiago from Fargo was then arrested for two counts of aggravated assault.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

