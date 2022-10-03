Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.

The crash report says the car went off the road and hit a light pole.

A 30-year-old woman from St. Paul, MN was taken to the Detroit Lakes hospital and is expected to be ok.

The report says she was not wearing her seatbelt at the time airbags went off.

No other information about how many other people were in the car or who was driving is being released.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blayson Dolney
UPDATE: Missing teen found
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing

Latest News

William Seward
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
News - First ever axe-throwing tournament in Fargo - Oct. 2, 2022
News - First ever axe-throwing tournament in Fargo - Oct. 2, 2022
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 2nd
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday October 2nd
10:00PM Show Part 3- October 02
10:00PM Show Part 3- October 02