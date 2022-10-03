More than 11,000 Fentanyl pills seized in ND; Three arrested

OMAHA, N.E. (Valley News Live) - A four-month DEA investigation into drug trafficking in North Dakota has resulted in the seizure of more than 11,000 fentanyl pills.

DEA officials say the bust is tied to one case investigated as part of their One Pill Can Kill initiative.

Three people have been arrested for their involvement.

Authorities say other drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, and morphine pills were also seized in the bust.

“The individuals we’ve arrested and those under investigation are specifically targeting people on the reservations of North Dakota,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “In turn, lives are being destroyed, families are torn apart and communities are stretched to their breaking point. With this in mind, it’s important that we continue educating our families and friends on the deadly consequences of this toxic drug.”

One Pill Can Kill started in September 2021.

As part of the initiative, more than 10.2 million fentanyl pills and nearly 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized during a nationwide enforcement activity between May 23 and September 8, 2022.

Out of 390 nationwide cases that were investigated during this period, 51 are linked to overdose poisonings.

More than 30 are linked directly to one or both of the primary Mexican cartels responsible for the majority of fentanyl in the United States.

Also, 129 of those investigations are linked to social media platforms, including Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and TikTok.

In 2021, 107,622 people died from drug poisoning or overdose, with 66% being attributed to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.