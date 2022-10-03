MN announces nearly $500 in frontline worker pay, money going out soon

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will soon be getting a nearly $500 check from the state.

Gov. Tim Walz announced frontline workers will get exactly $487.45 to recognize their efforts and work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. These payments will start going out as soon as Oct. 5 and will continue through the fall.

The Frontline Worker Pay Bill put aside $500 million for equal payments to eligible Minnesota workers. People had 45 days to apply for the money, which resulted in 1.2 million people submitting an application. If your application was denied, you had 15 days to appeal.

If you chose a direct deposit into your bank account, the state says you should get the money in 7-10 days. If you chose the debit card option, it will be mailed to you in 3-4 weeks.

