Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV

ATV crash in Beltrami County
ATV crash in Beltrami County(None)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man from Center City, Minnesota has died after rolling an ATV in northern Minnesota. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified just before 3:00 p.m. on October 1 of a man who was missing in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.

People camping in the area said a 54-year-old man had left the campsite around 8:30 a.m. and was supposed to return shortly after. The campers became worried after he didn’t come back and started to search the area. Officers from the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also joined in the search.

At 5:46 p.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the man was found dead. The investigation indicated that he crashed the ATV on a curve and rolled down a steep ravine.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blayson Dolney
UPDATE: Missing teen found
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
Crews are cleaning up the debris from a deadly plane crash in Hermantown.
BREAKING: Authorities release names of victims in Hermantown plane crash
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo

Latest News

Tyler Mollner
UPDATE: Man sentenced for stabbing woman who later jumped out of vehicle to safety
NDT - Daily Motivation – October 3
NDT - Daily Motivation – October 3
NDT - Angry Birds - October 3
NDT - Angry Birds - October 3
NDT - Post Acute Medical Rehab
NDT - Post Acute Medical Rehab