Miss ND USA SaNoah LaRocque vying for national crown Monday night

RENO, Nevada (KMOT) – A member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa looks to make history at the Miss USA competition Monday night.

Earlier this year, SaNoah LaRocque was crowned Miss North Dakota USA.

She’s been in Reno Nevada the past week for the national competition.

SaNoah is the first enrolled tribal member to represent North Dakota in the competition.

She said she overcame adversity growing up, and through her platform “Hope is There,” she wants to help other young people believe that they can achieve their dreams regardless of their circumstances.

“To represent the Turtle Mountains, and not just my reservation but Indian Country as well, it’s important that native people are given these platforms, and I’m really excited to hopefully see more native women compete in the future,” said LaRocque.Tribal leadership gave SaNoah a special sendoff before she headed to Reno.

If you want to watch Monday night’s competition and cheer on SaNoah, it’s broadcasting on the FYI cable channel and streaming on Hulu at 7 p.m.

