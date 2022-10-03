Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report.

Officers stopped the driver and then arrested 25-year-old William Seward of Fargo.

He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

