Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall

William Seward
William Seward(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report.

Officers stopped the driver and then arrested 25-year-old William Seward of Fargo.

He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

