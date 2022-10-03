Hunter man charged in sexual assault, beating of 12-year-old girl

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Hunter man is being held at the Cass County Jail after the alleged sexual assault and beating of a young girl over the weekend.

41-year-old James Alfonso Massey is charged with gross sexual imposition and child abuse in the case, and could face the rest of his life in prison without parole if convicted on the GSI charge.

Investigators were called to a home in Hunter on the morning of Oct. 1, where a 12-year-old girl said she had been ‘raped’ and physically assaulted by Massey the night before. The victim told investigators Massey pulled out her hair and hit her in the head and face which caused her to get two bloody noses. Investigators say they noticed a spot on the victim’s head that was missing hair. Several items of evidence, including clothing with blood on them, were taken by law enforcement.

Court documents state after the assault, documents say Massey forced the victim to perform oral sex on him or he threated to do something ‘worse’ to the victim.

When interviewed by law enforcement, Massey stated the victim is a liar and didn’t know how the victim had sustained her injuries, court documents allege.

Massey will be seen again in court on Nov. 9.

