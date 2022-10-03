Grand Forks middle schoolers taking action to inspire change

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The roar of the lunch room is as much a part of the school experience as math, reading and writing. However, it’s a sound that hasn’t been heard much this year at Valley Middle School in Grand Forks.

“It seemed more like a class period than lunch,” Grace Gebhard said.

Gebhard is like a lot of eighth graders. She was looking forward to eating with her friends each day.

“I was a bit upset because it’s our last year in middle school,” she said.

The students came back this August to assigned seating.

“We have some pretty new faces this year and we still have a lot to learn,” Principal Anthony Vandal said.

Principal Vandal said the staff wanted a better way to keep an eye on kids, but he knew pretty quickly, the students weren’t happy.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t know how the teachers would react,” student Taylor Olson said.

Gebhard and Olson decided to use what they’d learned in the classroom to inspire change. The two conducted surveys, started a petition, wrote essays and presented their findings to administrators.

“I just wrote a document because that’s the only way I knew how to do it most respectfully,” Olson said.

“It was such an amazing thing,” Principal Vandal added. “You felt like they did something so phenomenal that you wanted to recognize them. As they were talking and giving us their presentation, I just kept thinking that this needs to be shared with people. It was a proud principal moment.”

Monday was their first day sitting anywhere they chose. As Principal Vandal listened to the laughter from down the hall, he said he’s thankful for the two eighth graders who, without knowing it, taught us all a valuable lesson.

Currently, sixth and seventh graders still have assigned seating at lunch. Principal Vandal said they’re following the eighth graders lead, getting ready to take action and make a change.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.