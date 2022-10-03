Contests
FPD needs help identifying person of interest in a forced entry incident

Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest
Fargo PD attempts to locate person of interest(kvly)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest possibly involved in a forced entry incident that occurred September 21 in the 300 block of 7th Avenue S.

Authorities say the man pictured above damaged a security camera and forced his way into an apartment building before stealing something.

Anyone with information is asked to call RRRDC at (701) 451-7660 or text a tip with the keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

