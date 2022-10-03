Cass County Sheriff candidate behind leak of internal investigation documents to local media

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Reporter inboxes across the Valley received the same email shortly after midnight Monday with the subject line reading, in part, “Investigation into Cass County Sheriff’s Office.” The email came from ‘Code 4 Media,’ and stated its goal is ‘to hold elected officials accountable and represent victims when the system has failed them.’

The email included documents from a Sept. 2021 investigation of a Cass County lieutenant who reportedly accidentally sent a fellow deputy within the sheriff’s office a naked picture.

The internal investigation by Cass County Sheriff officials, as well as a review by the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office found Lt. Tommy Ray did not violate any criminal or federal laws, but did violate the county’s police on electronic communication use. Documents state the deputy told officials there had never been other inappropriate instances or red flags in their time working with Lt. Ray over the course of five years, and officials say since the incident, Lt. Ray and the deputy have continued to work together without conflict or further issues.

The documents in Ray’s investigation reveal some within the department felt Sheriff Jahner was sweeping the investigation ‘under the rug,’ and didn’t give Ray the appropriate punishment. Jahner stated this was the first time Ray violated policy, and he said while the act was egregious and disappointing, the sheriff’s office doesn’t terminate employment for policy violations, especially when it’s a first offense.

In an open records request to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Valley News Live has confirmed the only person to have access to these investigative files before they were distributed to local media was Mathew King. King is currently a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and is challenging Jahner in next month’s election.

An email from the human resources department within the sheriff’s office revealed King requested the information on April 5 shortly before 5 p.m. The email states King asked for the report of Lt. Ray’s incident, as well reports on King from 2019 and 2021.

Cass County officials confirm Lt. Ray did not request copies of the full investigation or reports related to the incident and neither did the other deputy involved.

As of this publication, King has not responded to any of Valley News Live’s inquiries.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.