Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Burgum’s ‘red tape reduction’ plan gets dozens of responses

Governor Doug Burgum
Governor Doug Burgum(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum announced a plan to cut back on inefficient government practices earlier this year.

Since the end of August, the governor’s office has been collecting suggestions from agencies and the public on how to operate more efficiently. 30 people submitted dozens of recommendations and complaints, including asking to simplify the “burdensome” process to obtain a title for an untitled vehicle, and the requirements for running childcare centers.

“Think about, we employ thousands and thousands of state employees, if 10% of everybody’s job is doing something that doesn’t add any value to the citizens, how do we get rid of that and get that off the books?” said Burgum in August.

Due to high demand, Burgum has extended the deadline for submissions to October 10th. Once input is collected, the governor’s office will prepare a bill for the Legislature’s consideration next year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blayson Dolney
UPDATE: Missing teen found
ROWAN ELLINGSON
Traill County teen goes missing
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia
ATV crash in Beltrami County
Missing Minnesota man found dead after rolling ATV
File graphic of an ambulance.
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash

Latest News

Leonard Bus goes into river
Bus driver suffered medical emergency prior to crashing bus into river, no charges filed
Grand Forks middle schoolers taking action to inspire change
Mathew King, Sheriff Candidate
UPDATE: Cass County Sheriff candidate declines being behind leak of internal investigation documents
6:00pm News October 03 - Part 3
6:00pm News October 03 - Part 3