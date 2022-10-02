UPDATE: Missing teen found

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) The Fargo Police Department has confirmed that Blayson Dolney has been found safe.

The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

They are looking for Blayson Dolney, who was last seen in South Fargo on October 1, at around 8 p.m.

Blayson is 5′11″ and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

He may also be using crutches.

If you see him, you are asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.