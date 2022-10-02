Contests
Community rallies around Fargo man after nearly dying from severe pneumonia

Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.
Adam Kolling almost died after a severe case of pneumonia.(Lindsay Kolling)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Adam Kolling, who already has multiple sclerosis, ended up in the emergency room on July 24. There doctors discovered he had a severe case of pneumonia and eventually was put into a medically induced coma.

“Scared that we were going to lose him and the second I heard that he wasn’t doing very well, I knew I needed to something.” said Brent Herdt, a close friend of Kolling, who helped put together a fundraiser for him through Lend a Hand Up.

Kolling woke up three weeks later. He had been put on a ventilator and was flown to Minneapolis, which was a shock that his wife Lindsay had to explain to him. While he is facing uncertainty, his friends and family, along with the community, banded together to help raise support. From a benefit to a silent auction full of items, every bit helps the Kollings since Adam can’t return to full-time working for a while.

“I didn’t expect all of this support that we had. Just grateful.” said Adam Kolling.

Kolling will need vaccinations to help prevent this from happening again in the future. He will also continue rehabbing his lungs because of the damage they took, which will take time. That’s where have stepped in to help out.

“I can’t tell you how many people offered to mow our lawn. We had all sorts of help taking care of our son, taking care of our house. It’s been incredible.” said Lindsay Kolling.

For more on Adam’s story and the fundraiser, click here.

