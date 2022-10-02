23 states represented in ‘Far Thro’; first time axe throwing tournament in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend has been filled with the sounds of axes thudding into targets. This is all part of the first ever ‘Far Thro’, an axe throwing tournament in Fargo. A growing sport with competitors of all shapes and sizes.

“The fact that anybody can just walk up and compete with anyone if they can just throw an axe 12 feet,” said Vail Cook, an axe thrower from Texas. “You can do it, anybody can walk out and do this.”

Niki and Dustin Knight, who won the U.S. Axe in S. Fargo, brought their dream to fruition. By bringing in top-tier talent from across North America to Fargo. 23 states are represented at the events which includes Florida and Texas. Even a woman from Anchorage, AK came down to North Dakota for the tournament.

“I definitely think it’s the community that made me go to my second tournament. The first one I was like yeah I’ll try it out. Then everybody was so nice and so welcoming.” said Marie-Sophie Boggasch, an axe thrower from Alaska.

Some throwers at the event said there has been a lot of growth in the community and culture around the sport of axe throwing. Even 10-year-old Ella Campbell from Iowa travels to different states to compete in tournaments.

“Meeting other people, seeing my favorite people and just sticking it into the board because that’s all that counts in axe throwing.” said Campbell.

The finals will be aired on Valley News Live starting at 11 a.m. on Channel 11.

