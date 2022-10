WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Dept. knocked down a car blaze on Saturday. In the 1900 Block off Main Ave. E., crews found a truck and an attached camper on fire.

This was around 11:30 a.m., and crews were able to contain the fire and put it out quickly. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

