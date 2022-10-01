Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Search continues for Chase Hurdle through a Facebook group

Chase Hurdle
Chase Hurdle(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been almost a year since Chase Hurdle was labeled a missing person. He was last seen on November 2nd in Bismarck.

After he went missing, Lillia Arntz started the Facebook page Bring Chase Hurdle Home. Some of the page’s members got together to search for Chase, including Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, an advocate for missing and murdered people.

“Basically, our purpose is to just be that voice to keep pushing and keep cases open,” said Lisa Yellow Bird-Chase, founder of Sahnish Scouts.

In the future, Bring Chase Hurdle Home is going to have more searches coordinated on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10
Highway 75 north of Moorhead.
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
SCHUYLER FERGUSON (MUG)
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
Both teams celebrating Carson scoring a touchdown
Football dream comes true for Frazee senior
Shannon Brandt
Charges upgraded to murder in fatal hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday October 1st
Valley News Live Weather at 6:00PM Saturday October 1st
34-year-old Joel Maye was arrested after leading MN and ND law enforcement on a chase.
Bismarck man leads Minnesota and North Dakota law enforcement on chase
A camper caught on fire in West fargo.
West Fargo Fire knocks down car blaze
No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant