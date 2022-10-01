No one injured after HAZMAT crew responds to chemical leak at a Grand Forks plant

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HAZMAT crews were called to the Simplot plant in Grand Forks Saturday morning after an ammonia leak.

Upon arrival, all employees had already been evacuated.

The HAZMAT crew worked with Simplot employees to locate the leak.

Once it was found, the leak was controlled within about two hours.

Authorities say the ammonia leak was confined to one room.

No one was hurt and no other neighboring businesses were in danger.

