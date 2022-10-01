Contests
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo

Authorities were called to the 600 block of Main Ave. around 9:30 p.m.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE)-- One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Friday in downtown Fargo.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of Main Ave., near Rhombus Guys, around 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot.

Fargo Police set up a perimeter around the block during the investigation. Authorities say the victim is undergoing surgery for his injuries, which are said to be life-threatening.

Fargo Police did not say if the gunman was arrested. However, they say the two knew each other and that the shooting was the result of an argument.

No additional information is available at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

(ORIGINAL)-- Authorities surrounded a block on Main St. in downtown Fargo for more than an hour Friday night.

Crime scene tape was put up along Main St. from Broadway to 7th St S. A reporter on scene said there were at least seven squad cars present.

Investigators were coming in and out of Rhombus Guys Pizza, talking with people. Officers were seen taking the crime scene tape down just after 11 p.m.

Live look at the scene

