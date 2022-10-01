Football dream comes true for Frazee senior

FRAZEE, MN (Valley News Live) - The cheering started early in Frazee as students and townspeople packed the streets for the annual homecoming parade. But this celebration means more for one of their own.

“It means a lot to me to have this experience,” said Carson Maneval, a senior at Frazee High School. “To be able to do this with guys I’ve grown up with.”

Carson always dreamed of gearing up for the grid iron.

Maneval’s football coach, Nick Courneya said, “Two weeks ago, Carson reached out to me and asked if there was any way he could be involved in our homecoming game this year,”

Carson was born with cerebral palsy. He doesn’t let it hold him back— he wasn’t sure his dream of suiting up would ever happen.

“His senior year, homecoming day-- we were willing to make anything work to get him on the field,” said Courneya.

Carson was given the chance to wear the hometown colors and be part of the homecoming game.

“Getting to put those pads on and getting to be on the same field is going to be a whole new world for me,” Maneval said. “I’ll tell you that much. Hey, if I touch the football good. If there’s any way I can get across the goal line that’d be just a dream come true for me.”

Carson and the team stepped off the bus and into the Friday night lights..

One of the guys that got to do something that not everyone does. So with the support from the community and his friends taking him all the way, Carson not only crossed the goal line, but crossed into hornet history.

“The sacrifice they’re willing to make, to give up something for the benefit of another, it’s soul touching,” Courneya said. “That’s what’s been great to see about this group of young men.”

For Carson and the Frazee community, the touch down meant more than a number on a scoreboard.

“I just like to say thank you to all of them,” Maneval said. “I mean, those two words don’t mean enough for what people do for me every day.”

Frazee High lost the last 3 games against Underwood. That night, the coach called Carson their lucky charm. They won 43 to zero.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.