Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting

The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and...
The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on social media.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 1:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at a high school homecoming football game in Oklahoma Friday night, police said.

The victims, both 17, were shot during the event at McLain High School for Science and Technology shortly before 10 p.m., according to a statement by the Tulsa Police Department posted on Twitter and Facebook.

“When Officers arrived, we found two victims amongst the crowd of hundreds. One 17-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene,” the post said.

The surviving victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has improved to stable condition, the statement said.

Several officers and a K-9 unit searched nearby neighborhoods but were not immediately able to find the suspected shooter, who fled the scene on foot, police said.

The school on N. Peoria Avenue has an enrollment of 666 students, according to the McLain High School website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy
Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
UPDATE: Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Fargo
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
Both teams celebrating Carson scoring a touchdown
Football dream comes true for Frazee senior