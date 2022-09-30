Traffic being diverted off of Highway 75 north of Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is being diverted off of Highway 75 north of Moorhead at 43rd Avenue North. Valley News Live received a tip about a large police presence around 11:30 a.m.

Moorhead Police haven’t been able to provide details on what is happening, but several police vehicles and an ambulance are on scene. Multiple semis are also pulled over on Highway 75.

Valley News Team’s Crime and Safety Reporter Bailey Hurley is on scene. Check back for details on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.