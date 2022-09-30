Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

State Patrol says 30% of troopers, staff will be women by 2030

The pledge, signed Friday by Col. Matt Langer, is part of a larger national effort to increase the number of women in law enforcement.
Minnesota State Patrol
Minnesota State Patrol
By Dana Thiede
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol is promising to increase the number of female troopers and support staff as part of a national push to advance women in law enforcement.

On Friday Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol, signed a pledge calling for 30% of troopers and support staff to be women by 2030.

The patrol says women currently make up about 10 percent of its sworn officers, which is three percent higher than the national average for similar agencies. Across the country, only three percent of police leadership is made up of women.

“This pledge means we are actively working toward improving the representation and experiences of women officers in our agency,” said State Patrol Lt. Col. Rochelle Schrofer. “We’re committing to growing a culture that is inclusive, respectful and supportive of its female troopers.”

By signing the pledge, the Minnesota State Patrol is also committing to the nationwide 30x30 initiative, which includes:

  • Taking measures to increase the representation of women in all ranks of law enforcement.
  • Ensuring policies and procedures are free of all bias, including gender bias and discriminatory practices.
  • Promoting equitable hiring, retention and promotion of women officers.
  • Creating a culture that is inclusive, respectful and supportive of female officers.

“We know diversity brings value, and more women in law enforcement will strengthen law enforcement and our relationships with the communities we serve,” said Langer in a released statement.

For more on the 30x30 initiative, check out the website here.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy
Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

4:00PM News September 30 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 30 - Part 2
4:00PM News September 30 - Part 3
4:00PM News September 30 - Part 3
4:00PM News September 30 - Part 1
4:00PM News September 30 - Part 1
4:00PM Weather – September 30
4:00PM Weather – September 30