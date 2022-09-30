NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Downtown streets will be filled with NDSU students, alumni, and fans for the homecoming parade.

Fargo police department has put up signs downtown to warn people they will be unable to park along the parade’s route from 2pm-7pm Friday.

The parade starts at 5:30pm Friday and will start on NP Avenue, heading north on Broadway and to 4th Avenue.

The Bison football team will play their homecoming game Saturday at 1pm at the Fargodome against Youngstown State University.

