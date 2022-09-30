Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop

Dale Sigana Sr.
Dale Sigana Sr.(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.

This traffic stop was assisted by Officer Melquist and resulted in the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, whose passenger was a minor in the driver’s care.

The driver, Dale Sigana, Sr., a 39-year old Moorhead resident, was arrested for Child Neglect, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fictitious Registration.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
Detroit Lakes Death Investigation
UPDATE: Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
Going through security at Hector Airport
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy

Latest News

Mike Hill
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County
Mini Pop Kids
Canada’s best-selling kids music group heading to the Fargo Theater
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building