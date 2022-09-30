Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.

This traffic stop was assisted by Officer Melquist and resulted in the discovery of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, whose passenger was a minor in the driver’s care.

The driver, Dale Sigana, Sr., a 39-year old Moorhead resident, was arrested for Child Neglect, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Fictitious Registration.

