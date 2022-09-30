Missing man found dead in Crow Wing County

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pequot Lakes Police say law enforcement agencies were contacted about a missing person in the city. During the course of their investigation, signs of a vehicle leaving the roadway were observed on State Highway 371 near County Road 29 in Crow Wing County.

Just after 3 PM Wednesday, law enforcement personnel found a vehicle submerged in West Twin Lake. A man was found dead in the vehicle. State Patrol has identified him as 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen from Blaine, MN. They say alcohol was not involved. The investigation is ongoing.

