Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10

RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle when they collided.

Reiter was taken to Saint Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper, who is a 30-year-old man from Saint Cloud, was also taken to Saint Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the crash report, there were indications Reiter had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. As of Friday morning, no citations or charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.