Contests
Players of the Week
Cooking with Cash Wa
Lend A Hand Up: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney

Minnesota State Patrol trooper crashes with driver going the wrong way on Highway 10

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash between a Sauk Rapids man and a Minnesota State Patrol trooper.

According to the crash report, 22-year-old Trevor Reiter of Sauk Rapids was going west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 10 in Benton County around 10:45 p.m. Thursday, September 29. The State Patrol squad car was travelling east on Highway 10 with emergency lights and sirens activated, responding to the wrong-way vehicle when they collided.

Reiter was taken to Saint Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The trooper, who is a 30-year-old man from Saint Cloud, was also taken to Saint Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the crash report, there were indications Reiter had been drinking alcohol prior to the crash. As of Friday morning, no citations or charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby Reed died after being found unresponsive at an in-home daycare in Carrington, ND.
Carrington Police investigating death of 5-month-old boy
Vehicle break-in-September 28
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
DL murder-suicide folo- September 28
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Driver hits deer, car bursts into flames
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Shannon Brandt
Charges upgraded to murder in fatal hit-and-run crash
NDSU homecoming parade will affect parking downtown
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 30
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - September 30
Valley Today Weather – September 30
Valley Today Weather – September 30