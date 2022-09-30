A Few Showers Through the Weekend

SATURDAY - SUNDAY: There is another chance of some showers for the start to our weekend . Lows in the morning Saturday will be in the 40s to near 50, but will warm up to the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Expect a few showers and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures reach into the low 70s and upper 60s again Sunday afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Again, a shower or two is possible, but not a day-ruiner! Sunday will be a bit breezier with winds from the southeast.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The warm temps continue into the beginning of next week as Monday will see lows in the 40s and 50s while highs will reach up to the 60s and 70s yet again. The rain chance continues with scattered showers. Tuesday morning temperatures again will be in the 40s for most with a few low 50s. Expect afternoon 60s Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is still possible Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be a day of transition. In the morning, there may be a few lingering sprinkles but a passing cold front and associated high pressure clear us up and cools us down! Morning lows Wednesday will be in the 30s to mid 40s. For the afternoon, we will be seasonal but cooler than the past week or so! High will be in the 60s for most with a few 50s. Some north may see temperatures fall through the afternoon. As high pressure really settles over us Thursday, we can expect a crisp morning with lows falling into the 20s and 30s. Although sunny, it will remain chilly with afternoon highs only in the 40s to near 50. The high pressure shifts east a bit by Friday but we remain chilly! Morning lows will be widespread in the 20s. Highs again will only warm into the 40s for the majority of us across the region.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 71.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Spotty shower chance. Low: 51. High: 72.

MONDAY: Warmth continues. Chance of showers continues. Low: 53. High: 71.

TUESDAY: A bit cooler and still mostly cloudy. Low: 52. High: 67.

WEDNESDAY: Transition day. Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 45. High: 64.

THURSDAY: Cool high pressure moves in. Cold & frosty morning. Remaining chilly. Low: 34. High: 48.

FRIDAY: Cold morning! Freeze likely. Remaining chilly for another day. Low: 29. High: 49.

