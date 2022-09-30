Man charged in 2020 drive-by shooting in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Tuesday, September 27, shortly before 6:00 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he was being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. Since Wednesday afternoon, Valley News Live has been working to uncover details on the case.

Brooks was seen in Cass County Court on Friday afternoon and details of the case are now available. Brooks is charged in his alleged involvement in the death of Santino Marial, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting at 1104 44th Street South in Fargo.

Santino Marial (Fargo, ND Police Dept.)

Court documents say Marial was hanging out in a garage with two friends when a vehicle drove by and multiple shots were fired. Marial was killed and the two friends were not hit. Officers recovered multiple bullets at the scene.

Someone recently came forward with information about the murder, according to court records. Detectives say that person confessed to their involvement in the murder of Marial. The person was able to give specific details about the shooting that were only known to detectives. Some of the statements were also corroborated by eye witness statements in 2020.

The person who came forward in 2022 named “Josh” as the driver of the vehicle during the drive-by shooting, and later identified “Josh” as Joshua Brooks. According to court documents, Brooks was allegedly the person who organized the shooting and ‘recruited’ the other defendant to come along.

The defendant told detectives that Brooks circled an apartment complex and drove back to the garage where Marial and his friends were standing. As they drove past the second time, shots were fired from Brooks’ vehicle.

Brooks is charged in Cass County Court with being an accomplice to murder and accomplice to aggravated assault. Authorities have not yet identified the other person allegedly involved in the drive-by shooting. On Friday afternoon, bail for Brooks was set at $1 million cash.

