Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades.

Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.

“Two hundred and fifty million pounds of groceries. How many people you think that has fed over the years? Quite a bit!” exclaimed Hill.

To celebrate Hill’s work, he was selected for Spartan Nash’s circle of excellence award, but it wasn’t just due to his impressive stats.

“He’s just a good one to work with,” said Jim Hjelmstad, who’s worked with Hill for 25 years. “Great for our customers, great for our team, great example for his co-workers. It’s just been a pleasure to work with and know him for all these years.”

Along with the award, they had planned to fly Mike out on a trip on Saturday. The location? Orlando, Florida.

“Especially for a driver that fights snowstorms and blizzards every single year, now it’s a hurricane. So, we’re watching the weather very closely. Obviously, we will honor those folks in one way, shape or form,” said Hjelmstad.

“I’m really excited. I’m just hoping I’ll be able to go! The hurricane might have a different say in it. Being a truck driver, I see that every day. It’s sunny and halfway through the afternoon there’s a blizzard outside,” added Hill.

Hurricane or not, if there’s one thing we’ve learned about Mike, he knows how to get where he needs to be in one piece.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.