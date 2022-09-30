Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce.

30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.

Since Wednesday afternoon, Valley News Live has been working to uncover details on the case. We have submitted several requests to the Fargo Police Department for information surrounding Brooks’ arrest and the allegations against him, but the Fargo Police Department refuses to provide any information on this case.

We contacted Brooks in jail, but he was not willing to speak with our reporter. Stick with Valley News Live as we continue to try to uncover details in this case.

