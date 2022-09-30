Canada’s best-selling kids music group heading to the Fargo Theater

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With 2+Billion digital streams across platforms and counting, Canada’s original, best-selling kids’ music group the MINI POP KIDS is back.

After a temporary touring hiatus due to Covid-19 restrictions, the MINI POP KIDS finally returned stateside this summer, where they will be touring through the fall.

It’s billed as a concert for both kids and parents featuring the year’s biggest hits alongside everyone’s throwback favorites — including MINI POP KIDS’ family-friendly covers of songs by Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, BTS, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

The show is set for 4 PM Sunday, October 9 at the Fargo Theatre. Tickets are available here.

