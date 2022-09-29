Contests
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away.

Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into including locking the doors.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.

Matzke says he went to get into his pickup truck Monday morning, but he soon realized something was wrong.

“I opened up my door, my change drawer on the top was all ripped off the side. I had looked in my passenger window, and it was down,” he said.

His wallet with all his credit cards plus a duffel bag that were left inside were all gone.

“I looked at my bank account and realized I had $2,200 missing and I had a couple of credit card transactions that were charged in different locations,” Matzke said.

One transaction, in particular, stands out.

Matzke says the alleged culprit used Facebook pay to send money to himself, so his name shows up in the log.

“It’s a gut-wrenching feeling to have his name on my transactions showing exactly what happened and the fact that he was using that money I worked hard for,” he said.

While police work to catch the culprit, Matzke says he’s disturbed by the whole situation.

“It’s irritating to take a day off work to go through all the process of getting rid of the transactions, signing papers, and opening new accounts. It was very frustrating,” he said.

Matzke now hopes others can learn from his loss.

“Even if you lock your vehicle, bring your personal stuff inside. You just don’t know what’s going to happen anymore,” he said.

The West Fargo Police Department continues to investigate this break-in.

