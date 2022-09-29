Contests
Welcoming October with a scare at the Haunted Farm

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Haunted Farm in Moorhead is kicking off their season September 30.

Scaring people in the Valley for 32 years, owner Mel Nygaard said they have expanded greatly over that time.

This year you can find a haunted woods, haunted house, vortex, insane clown room, and a dark maze.

The Haunted Farm is open every Friday and Saturday in October and wraps up on Halloween weekend.

You can get your tickets on their website.

