Two dead after Fort Totten stabbing, ‘multiple’ other victims

Stabbing(MGN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a stabbing on the Spirit Lake Reservation Wednesday night, and officials say there are ‘multiple’ other victims.

FBI agents say they responded to a home ‘that resulted in multiple stabbing victims including 2 individuals who are deceased.’ Witnesses tell Valley News Live it happened near the S.L. Housing Units in the 200 block of Dakotah Dr.

Officials say a preliminary investigation indicates it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Stick with Valley News Live on this developing story.

