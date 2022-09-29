North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s.

It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.

“We heard that this building was up for sale,” Larry Schuler said. “So, we quickly ran out and looked at it. I said, ‘No way.’”

Larry and Cheryl Schuler were living in Fargo at the time. The two needed more space, since Cheryl’s embroidery business was really taking off. It didn’t take long for Larry to get on board.

“Well, on the way home she talked me into it. We called back and said we’d take it,” Larry said. “This has been our home for 22 years.”

So, the two became the proud new owners of a three story, 33,000 square foot building. Luckily, Larry comes from a family of carpenters.

“I knew what we were getting into,” he said. “But, it was a lot.”

Starting in the small gym, he built a living room, bedrooms, offices, bathrooms and his favorite room, the kitchen. Larry says he made the countertops out of the school’s original chalkboards.

While he focused on making the school a home, Cheryl, or Sunshine as Larry calls her, ran her craft-stitching business upstairs.

Only a handful of people have been inside. Even though it took more than an hour to get to every room in the house, Larry says he doesn’t know how people could get lost– but that’s what 22 years will get you.

“It was an adventure that we did together,” he says.

Larry and Cheryl were married for 42 years. In January of 20-20, all of that changed.

“One evening, just in the middle of the night, she passed from a massive heart attack,” Larry said. “Just, boom.”

Larry says he’s tried to keep up with everything, and now he says it’s time to let go.

“Honestly, without her here, I don’t have the heart to do it.”

Larry says he’s moving to a much smaller home in Fergus Falls.

So, after two decades this building is back on the market. This time not a school, but a home for sale.

Larry says there’s going to be an estate sale within the next two weeks. Look for that on the link below.

