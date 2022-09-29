Contests
Moorhead sporting events may be canceled due to lack of bus drivers

Moorhead Area Public Schools
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Area Public School District says the bus driver shortage may impact high school sporting events.

A tweet was sent from the Moorhead Spuds Twitter account saying “We are in uncharted territory. Over the next few days we will likely cancel games due to lack of bus drivers.”

The post is encouraging parents, grandparents, or anyone eligible to get a bus license. The district says drivers will be paid to drive to the games.

