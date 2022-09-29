Contests
Moorhead High activities and athletics facing bus driver shortages

Moorhead schools are looking for more bus drivers.
By Aaron Walling
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Moorhead High School mentioned the possibility games being canceled for the high school sports teams due to a bus driver shortage. Thankfully, they were able to come up with enough drivers this time around.

“We just weren’t able to come up with solutions. That’s when maybe the panic button got pushed on my end a little bit more than it has in the past.” said Dean Haugo, Moorhead High School Activities Director.

Steve Moore, the executive director of operations and emergency management, said they are are still down five bus drivers from where they were at the beginning of last school year. The school district is actively trying to recruit new drivers, asking people to look into CDL licenses.

“Doing our best to bring people in, pay to train them and if anybody is interested or even thinking about being a bus driver and don’t know if they can do it or not. Just give us a call and we’ll sit down and chat with you and it might just be for you.” said Moore.

Ultimately, it’s about getting these student-athletes to their games and activities. Providing the best high school experience for them.

“The bus ride is functional but the bus ride is also very much a part of the experience for not only our student athletes, but for our kids in debate, fine arts, speech all of it. And so we view is an integral part of what we do.” said Haugo.

For more information on the bus driver situation in Moorhead, you can call 218-284-1400.

