Mental health experts hope DL murder-suicide doesn’t ‘inspire’ others

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local suicide prevention activist is speaking out in hopes of saving at least one life in light of the tragic murder-suicide earlier this week in Becker County.

Scott Geiselhart wasn’t close friends with Steve and Stacy Stearns, but saw them several times over the years.

“Really good people. Fun-loving people with smiles on their face all of the time,” Geiselhart said.

He says the news of their deaths left him and his hometown community gutted.

“They left a big hole in people’s heart,” he said.

The Stearns’ death has also raised concerns for Geiselhart as friends and family of the Stearns say their death was a pact as both were given just months to live due to their battles with cancer.

“You see these pacts in high school kids and in college kids. They have their whole lives ahead of them. I don’t want anyone to get inspired to think that this is the way to do it,” Geiselhart said.

For anyone struggling, Geiselhart says he guarantees there are brighter days ahead— Something he knows from experience after a failed suicide attempt in 2014.

“I was angry. I was doing meth. I was having nightmares, flashbacks. I was a firefighter for 20-some years and I didn’t understand what was going on with me. I didn’t know what PTSD was,” he said. “I started living a life again and I’ve had eight of the greatest years of my life.”

Geiselhart says he hopes this inspires others to reach out, speak up and get help. He says the world is better with all of us in it.

