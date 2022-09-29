Contests
“I’m sad that I lost my friends.”: Family friend remembers couple identified in murder-suicide

By Nachai Taylor
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -New developments out of Becker County where a husband, wife, and their two dogs were found dead in their home yesterday.

They have been identified as 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns.

“They were fun-loving people. They gave with all their heart,” said Tammy Lawrence, a close friend of the couple. ”I’m sad that I lost my friends.”

Lawrence tells us they both were diagnosed with terminal cancers.

The dogs were also ill.

She says, earlier this summer, they began making plans to go into the afterlife together.

Lawrence says she was one of two people to know, adding she was forced to keep their secret which was one of the hardest things she’s had to do.

Now she has come to terms with the couple’s decision.

She says she will always remember them for their laughter and their hugs.

“Getting a hug from Steve was just like getting a hug from my dad. It was a big bear hug. You felt safe, loved, protected, warm,” Lawrence said. “Stacy, being around her, her laugh was contagious. You could hear her across the campground. When she laughed, everybody laughed.”

Lawrence says the couple had just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on September 21st.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has ruled the incident as a murder-suicide.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

