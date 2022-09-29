Contests
Grace period for free and reduced school lunches ending soon

(KSLA)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Sep. 29, 2022
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Public School District is reminding families that the grace period for free and reduced lunch is ending soon.

Households that qualified during the 2021-22 school year have continued to receive those benefits at the beginning of this school year, but that grace period ends on October 8.

If families haven’t re-applied they will lose those benefits. To apply for free and reduced-price meals, click on this link.

